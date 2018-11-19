GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SCDOT said drivers on I-85 South should expect a detour near the I-385 interchange Monday night.
Officials said the detour is necessary as crews demolish the old I-385 North bridge over I-85.
The detour will start at 11 p.m. and will be lifted by 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Traffic will be detoured to I-385 North to Exit 37 where drivers will take Roper Mountain Road to I-385 South, then onto Exit 36B to return to I-85 Southbound.
