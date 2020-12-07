EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SC Department of Transportation was joined by the governor, other officials, and Thrift Development for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the final section of the SC-153 Extension Project.
SC-153 now continues beyond US-123 and ends on Saluda Dam Road.
The SCDOT said the highlights of the project include:
Highlights of the project include:
- 3 new roundabouts including at the intersections of SC 153 at Rolling Hills/Latham Road, and Prince Perry Road
- Bike lane and sidewalk accommodations added from Latham to Prince Perry Road
- Multi-use path facility between Prince Perry & Saluda Dam Road
- 2 new bridges
- Over Hamilton Creek
- Over Norfolk-Southern Railroad
- 1 bridge widening
- SC 153 overpass bridge over US 123
“The new SC 153 Extension is an example of the road to prosperity that South Carolina delivers for business,” Governor Henry McMaster said in a news release. “This new roadway will open new opportunities for economic development in the Easley area."
The new stretch of roadway opened to drivers Tuesday afternoon.
MORE NEWS - Police say Williamston Fire Dept.'s stolen Santa decoration has been recovered
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.