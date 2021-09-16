GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The first five mile stretch of the I-85 chute in Cherokee County has been removed and traffic is flowing well, according to SCDOT Secretary Hall.
After a series of deadly crashes on the interstate due to chutes, crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation worked to remove the hazard.
FOX Carolina crews on scene were able to confirm that SCDOT successfully demolished the chutes in mile markers 81 through 86.
We are told the speed limit still runs at 45 miles per hour leading up to the chute and slows to 35 miles per hour once inside.
"Please remind drivers to driver carefully and slow down. We're seeing speeds increasing already," said Secretary Hall.
MORE NEWS: SCHP: 1 dead, 3 injured after crash on Old Pelzer Road in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.