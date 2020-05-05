(FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting flooding along Interstate 85, after some heavy rains on Tuesday evening.
Flooding has been reported along I-85 northbound and southbound at Exit 68, South Carolina Highway 129 to Wellford.
It was reported just after 9:19 p.m.
Drivers are asked to take precautions.
