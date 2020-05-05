Generic rain
Wikimedia Commons

(FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting flooding along Interstate 85, after some heavy rains on Tuesday evening. 

Flooding has been reported along I-85 northbound and southbound at Exit 68, South Carolina Highway 129 to Wellford. 

It was reported just after 9:19 p.m.

Drivers are asked to take precautions. 

MORE NEWS - SC woman arrested after police say she licked her hands, touched items in grocery store

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.