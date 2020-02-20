GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Drivers at Greenville County's South Carolina Department of Transportation office were in extra early today to prepare their trucks for a day of snow patrol.
Dayside crews usually get in at 7 a.m., but arrived at the road maintenance building on Saluda Road today at 6 a.m. They were checking conditions on the roads an hour later.
MORE: Rain and snow for Thursday, accumulations possible
Maintenance engineer Joel Smith said they aren't expecting road conditions to deteriorate too much, but they are preparing for the worst.
Crews will be ready to salt roads as soon as the rain turns into snow.
"The rule of thumb is ... when in doubt, put it out," Smith said. "If we wait too long or we don't put anything out we can be in real trouble and it's never good to be playing catchup."
Smith said crews will use infrared technology to monitor road temperatures. They'll also keep their eyes above ground on street signs and tree limbs.
“Things that are up in the air that are going to be colder than the road temperature," Smith said. "Once those things start to crystallize and we start seeing a little bit of ice there and we start seeing snow flakes, that’s kind of the green light to tell us OK we need to start putting out salt.“
Crews use about 500 tons of salt on the roads in Greenville County for every two to three inches that falls, Smith said. Today he said they're expecting to use a little less than that.
