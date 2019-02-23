GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a roadway washout along Crestwood Drive and Garden Terrance.
The advisory call came in at 3:55 p.m.
The bridge is washing out, and a guardrail has reportedly broken off one side, one Trooper told FOX Carolina.
The bridge is closed till further notice, officials say.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
