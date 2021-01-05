Mauldin, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is holding a public information meeting to discuss proposed improvements to Butler Road in Mauldin.
The proposed $17 million project would improve a 1.7 mile stretch of Butler Road extending from North Main Street to the Mauldin Senior Center entrance.
It includes intersection improvements, two new bridges over Gilder Creek, sidewalk improvements, a multi-use bike and pedestrian path, and new curb and gutter.
The virtual meeting will take place on the project's website and be available starting Tuesday, January 5 through February 5, 2021.
An in-person meeting with project team members will also take place on January 14 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Mauldin Cultural Center located at 101 East Butler Road.
For health and safety reasons, appointments are encouraged and may be made by contacting Casey Lucas at 803-737-1807, by emailing butlerroad@scdot.org or by signing up for an appointment on the project website.
“The public will be able to review information, maps, and a video on the proposed project and submit comments through the website and at the in-person meeting,” said SCDOT Project Manager Casey Lucas. “Written comments from the public are very important to the planning process for the project, which is being designed to improve safety and traffic flow along Butler Road.”
The SCDOT is holding the public information meeting in partnership with the Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study (GPATS), the City of Mauldin, and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
SCDOT is providing funds to GPATS for the project, which includes an SCDOT match for federal funding. The project has been rated a high priority by GPATS and the City of Mauldin.
