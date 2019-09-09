GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SC Department of Transportation said drivers on I-85 North will be detoured at I-385 Tuesday night as Gateway Project construction crews demolish the old I-385 bridge.
Officials said all I-85 North traffic will be directed onto Exit 51B, which will take drivers onto I-385 Southbound. From there, drivers will turn around at Butler Road (Exit 34) back onto I-385 North and use Exit 36A to re-access I-85 North.
The closure and detour will be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
