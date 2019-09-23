GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Drivers should expect changes to the Gateway project this upcoming weekend, that could potentially impact their commute.
SCDOT officials say that starting on Friday, September 27 at 9 p.m. there will be a full closure of I-385 northbound at the I-85 interchange that will end by 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 29.
During this closure, traffic on I-385 northbound will be detoured at Exit 36A to I-85 northbound, turned around at the Highway 14 Bridge (Exit 56) to I-85 southbound, then directed back to I-385 northbound at Exit 51C.
At 10 p.m. on Saturday, the left lane of I-385 northbound will be opened to traffic, but the remaining lanes of I-385 northbound will remain closed until 5:30 a.m. on Monday, September 30.
Upon opening on Monday morning, drivers will find an additional lane on I-385 northbound.
