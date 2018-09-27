Girder placement in Gateway Project work area

Girder placement in Gateway Project work area (Source: I-85/385 Gateway Project)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Department of Transportation said drivers on I-385 South will see detours Thursday night as construction crews set bridge girders on the duture connector ramp between I-85 South and I-385 South.

Traffic will be detoured onto 85 Southbound where drivers will take Exit 48/Laurens Road, then get back onto I-85 North to Exit 51-B, which will take drivers back to I-385 South.

The detours will be in effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

