SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT says all lanes are blocked on I-85 in Spartanburg County due to a crash. 

According to SCDOT, the crash is located at I-85 southbound at the 81.5 mile marker.

SCDOT is encouraging drivers to take an alternate route.

