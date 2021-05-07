SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT says all lanes are blocked on I-85 in Spartanburg County due to a crash.
According to SCDOT, the crash is located at I-85 southbound at the 81.5 mile marker.
SCDOT is encouraging drivers to take an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.