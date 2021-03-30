GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Transportation(SCDOT) says they want to hear the public's opinion concerning the Woodruff Road safety project that they recommend.
According to the SCDOT, the Woodruff Road safety project will include; installing concrete medians in areas with a high frequency of angle crashes and upgrading signal equipment and intersection operations. The plan also involves installing ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps, crosswalks, and countdown pedestrian signals at signalized intersections.
The SCDOT says the project will cost 1.5 million dollars to complete, take about six months to construct, and involve periodic lane closures during off-peak traffic hours.
Those wanting to voice their opinions on the project can do so in multiple ways. The SCDOT says they are holding a public information meeting for people to comment on the proposed safety improvements. The event will take place now through April 29, 2021, at https://scdotgis.online/SC146SP.
The SCDOT says they will host a separate in-person meeting on April 13, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Embassy Suites Grand Ballroom located at 670 Verde Boulevard, Greenville, SC. People interested are encouraged to make an appointment at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/sc146inperson, but walk-ins will be allowed based on availability. People can also contact SCDOT Assistant Safety Projects Manager Kaylon Meetze at 803-737-2638 or at MeetzeKR@scdot.org to make an appointment. During this time, participants will also have a chance to fill out a comment card and drop it in a comment box.
The SCDOT says they will accept written comments concerning the project as well. They say that people can submit written comments through online submission at https://scdotgis.online/SC146SP, by mailing their thoughts in a letter to Brett McCutchan, PE, SCDOT Project Manager at 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, SC 29201-3959, emailing comments to McCutchaBJ@scdot.org.
Persons with disabilities who may require special accommodations should contact Betty Gray at 803-737-1395.
To speak with an interpreter, please contact SCDOT at 864-250-5948 for recorded instructions. Para hablar con un intérprete, comuníquese con SCDOT al 864-250-5948 para las instrucciones grabadas.
