COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they will pause lane closings for non-emergency highway work this Memorial Day Weekend to help holiday travelers.
Officials say with work on SCDOT's 10-year plan to rebuild South Carolina roads and bridges, more work areas are in place across the state. They remind drivers to remain alert and use caution.
According to officials, motorists may keep up with travel conditions by using SCDOT's 511 system. They say this system provides real-time traffic information on all SC interstate highways and some highways along the coast.
Those interested can find the 511 system at www.511SC.org or download the free app.
