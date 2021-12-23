GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT is giving drivers a break for the holidays by opening up interstate lanes to help keep traffic moving during the Christmas and New Year's holiday travel periods.
The department said it is opening up lanes that were closed for non-emergency construction on interstate highways.
The restrictions stay in place from 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 through 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3
Construction will resume after the holidays, according to SCDOT.
To keep up with travel conditions, click here.
MORE NEWS: Deputies looking for suspect caught on cam inside golf course clubhouse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.