SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has lowered the speed limit on along I-85 construction project in order to get drivers to slow down.
SCDOT says the new speed limits are now in force for the southbound direction.
The speed has been lowered from 55 mph to 45 mph for the outside southbound lane, says SCDOT. They also say the speed limit for the "chute" was lowered to 35 mph.
The rumble strips will also be added to the "chute" in the near future, says SCDOT.
MORE ON THIS STORY: SCDOT: Officials to modify construction to eliminate "chute" on I-85 in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.