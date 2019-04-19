(FOX Carolina) - SCDOT says Friday's severe weather brought down debris and trees along with roadway flooding across South Carolina, and crews are still working to clean up some of the mess.
The agency says that statewide, more than 200 trees were reported down, with most of them already cleared around 5:30 p.m. However, SCDOT says crews continue to clear debris, fix road washouts, and ensure roads can be safely re-opened.
Bridge inspection teams are also reviewing locations where rising waters may have impacted a bridge.
SCDOT reminds drivers to obey all barricades and never try to travel down a closed road. Many downed trees are entangled with power lines and are extremely dangerous.
Finally, SCDOT urges motorists to avoid driving through standing water, reiterating the phrase "turn around, don't drown".
