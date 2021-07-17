SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has announced plans to modify construction on I-85 following a fatal crash in order to remove the "chute" as quickly as possible in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties.
SCDOT says details are still being worked out between them and the contractor over the next several days.
They say it is anticipated that the contractor will be able to remove the chute in two stages with construction in each stage lasting less than 90 days each.
They say the first stage, the contractor will focus efforts on completing the widening work needed in the southbound direction for the five mile section between mile markers 81 and 86. SCDOT says once the widening work is completed, the chute will be removed in this five mile stretch.
The contractor will then repeat the same approach for the second stage, which is the remaining five mile section of the chute between mile markers 86 and 91, according to SCDOT.
More details, including specific timelines for the chute removal, will be negotiated next week between SCDOT and the contractor.
SCDOT says it will continue to partner with state and local law enforcement agencies and local first responders to identify and implement additional measures designed to get motorists to slow down, pay attention and stay in the proper lanes.
Several recommendations for improvements were identified for the project corridor early Friday, July 16, 2021 by a team of SCDOT engineers. Their recommendations were immediately approved for implementation.
Christy Hall, secretary of transportation said this in a press release:
“All options are on the table and we will continue to look for more ways to make the project corridor safer. Today the State Transport Police began patrolling the project corridor in order to assist the State Highway Patrol and others in slowing traffic down through the work zone. This is especially important as we lower the speed limit in the south bound direction to 45 mph and prepare to make additional changes to signage to reinforce that all truck traffic must be in the outside lane.”
