GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced on Thursday that one SCDOT worker was killed and two more were injured during a crash on hwy 178 in Greenwood.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 60-year-old Charles Barry Kennedy. Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
SCDOT officials say that the driver of the other vehicle allegedly crossed the center line and struck the SCDOT vehicle head-on. They add that the SCDOT crew was on the way to a worksite.
SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall said in a press release, “Our hearts are broken again as we suffer through another death of an SCDOT Team member and two more who were injured. Our hearts go out to the families. They can be sure that SCDOT will support them in any way possible.” Hall added, “The SCDOT Team will be praying for the victims and families of this crash. We would ask the public to take a moment to remember them, especially Chuck Kennedy and his family.”
SCDOT officials say that Kennedy lived in McCormick. He leaves behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a number of grandkids.
The other two victims were transported to a local hospital, according to SCDOT officials.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at approximately 6:22 a.m. on U.S. 178 near Scotts Ferry Road.
Troopers said the MAIT team is assisting in the investigation.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Pickens Co. deputies seek help identifying armed robbery, shoplifting suspects
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.