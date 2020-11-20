Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the Fall 2020 Statewide Litter pickup event was a huge success.
This year, SCDOT employees picked up 13,130 bags of roadside trash weighing a staggering 209,725 pounds.
SCDOT employees were deployed across the entire state as part of Lt. Governor Pamela Evette's "Grab a bag SC 2020" cleanup program.
Lt. Governor Evette kicked off this year's program in October at Clemson University with PalmettoPride and the university's Solid Green Campaign.
Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said, "We ask the public to help us keep the newly cleaned highways litter-free. Not only is litter an eyesore, but it can clog drains, pollute waterways and hurt our state's economy by discouraging economic development."
SCDOT employees are planning another cleanup event in the spring of 2021. Organizers say the statewide initiative encourages everyone in South Carolina to help clean up litter, one bag at a time.
