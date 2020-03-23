SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the SC-110 bridge that crosses over I-85 in Spartanburg County will be closed for repairs after a truck struck it Monday afternoon.
Troopers say the accident occurred around 3:40 p.m. near mile marker 83. The Mayo Area Fire District, SCDOT, SCHP were on scene for several hours evaluating the accident.
SCDOT said that an illegal, over-sized load was the reason the truck hit the structure. Officials say there was significant structural damage that poses a safety threat to motorists not only on the bridge, but those driving under it.
They're currently constructing a replacement bridge for SC-110 as part of the I-85 Widening Project.
"SCDOT apologizes for having to implement this closure prior to the completion of the new bridge. Ensuring the safety of the motoring public remains top priority," officials said.
However, for the time being, SCDOT says there are detour routes for both lanes of I-85 southbound. Motorists are asked to find alternative routes on I-85 and SC-110 for the time being.
