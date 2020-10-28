ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of an Anderson County road will be closed through March 2021 for work on a failed culvert.
SCDOT says a section of Hunt School Road is affected, with S and S Construction Inc. of Anderson overseeing the work. Repairs will begin on Monday, November 30, 2020 and are expected to last through Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Local traffic will see posted detours and are asked to follow them, expecting delays.
