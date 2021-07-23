GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says the Pelham Road ramp to I-85 south will be closed and detoured Friday night into the weekend.
SCDOT says on Friday, July 23 at 9 p.m. through Saturday, July 24 at 7 a.m. the ramp from Pelham Road east to I-85 south will be closed to traffic to allow asphalt milling and paving along the ramp and portions of I-85.
The closure and detour will affect motorists on The Parkway trying to access I-85 south.
Traffic will be detoured onto I-85 north and will follow detour signs to Exit 56 (SC 14) then back to I-85 south.
