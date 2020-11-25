Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning Monday, the SCDOT will close part of SC 14 near the South Pacolet River.
Officials say the closure is necessary to begin work on replacing the existing large four barrel culvert that carries the river beneath the highway.
DOT officials say the closure will happen between SC 11 and US 176 in Greenville County and will be closed for approximately 10 weeks, weather permitting.
The traveling public is urged to use the signed detour that will be installed along South 183 S. Blackstock Road.
