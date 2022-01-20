GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Crews are preparing to work around the clock to make sure motorists are as safe as possible on roads and bridges during inclement weather, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
“SCDOT has transitioned from clearing roads from the winter storm this past weekend to preparing for a new winter storm in the forecast,” Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said Thursday, Jan 20, 2022. “SCDOT again is prepared for the worst possible conditions. We advise the motoring public to plan ahead and not to drive in areas impacted by snow and ice.”
In addition to having around 2,500 workers working around the clock, SCDOT will once again have contracts with private companies to position wreckers along interstates to help avoid potential lengthy backups.
Forty-four SCDOT SHEP trucks will also be on duty around the clock to help stranded motorists. You can call *47 for SCDOT SHEP assistance.
In a winter weather emergency, employees follow a designated plan in each county. Interstate highways are the priority, followed by primary routes and areas near medical facilities and emergency shelters.
Employees work 12-hour shifts of pre-emptive ice treatments, snow plowing, and spreading salt and other materials to achieve safer, improved road conditions. SCDOT crews work until all roads are clear.
