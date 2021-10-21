CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – There will be changes in traffic flow beginning Thursday night on Interstate 85 in Cherokee County as part of the I-85 Widening Project, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Changes in traffic flow will begin Thursday night in the exit 87 interchange as workers begin major steps for the additional chute removal.
Workers will begin removing the second five-mile section of the chute. The first 5-mile section was removed in September.
The department said they anticipate the second five miles of the chute will be removed before the end of 2021.
There will be a temporary closure of the entrance ramp from Green River Road (exit 87) onto I-85 northbound. Traffic will be directed onto Green River Road, left onto US 29 and left onto Hyatt Street back to I-85 northbound.
The southbound exit ramp at Green River Road (exit 87) will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to exit 83 and north on I-85 northbound to exit 87 to Green River Road.
These ramps will be closed until the permanent ramps are open to traffic in Spring of 2022, according to the department.
As part of the exit 87 work, the other two ramps at this interchange, the northbound exit ramp and the southbound entrance ramp, will reopen to traffic on Thursday night.
The new modernized Macedonia/Green River bridge over I-85 will open to traffic as well. This will be a higher, wider bridge designed to accommodate six lanes of traffic below on the interstate, with room for future widening, according to the department.
This new interchange will also increase safety by eliminating the current two-way traffic on ramps leading frontage roads, making the new ramps one-dimensional.
Once the first five miles of the chute were removed on Sept. 15, the contractor immediately began to focus their efforts on the 90 days of prep work necessary to remove the second 5 miles of the chute between mile markers 86 and 91.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.