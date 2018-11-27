Calhoun County, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, FOX Carolina reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation and the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office after we received messages on Facebook of people saying they witnessed a dog hanging off the side of a SCDOT truck.
The incident occurred yesterday around 3 p.m. on Highway 21 in Sandy Run.
The dog, who witnesses say had died and was being picked up by crews to be disposed of was suspended from a hoist attached to the truck in question.
In response to FOX Carolina's inquiries, Pete Poore, Director of Communications from the SCDOT, said the following:
“SCDOT is reviewing the situation that occurred in Calhoun County on Monday involving the removal of a dead animal from the road. SCDOT’s policy prohibits its workers from transporting an animal carcass hanging from the hoist of the truck. The hoist is to be used to place the carcass in the bed of the truck. SCDOT apologizes to the public for the failure of the crew to follow procedure. Disciplinary action may result when the review is completed.”
We'll continue to update this story as it develops.
