SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Emergency Management Division said Friday that 58 roads remain closed after Thursday’s severe weather and flooding. Fifteen roads in the Upstate will also require major repairs.
Nearly 16,000 people remained without power as of 3:30 p.m., down from 51,000 Friday morning.
In addition to the EF1 tornado that hit Spartanburg, SCEMD said another EF1 tornado struck in Aiken County.
Officials urge people across the areas impacted the storms to continue to use caution when traveling and cleaning up debris. Many roads, particularly in the Upstate, are still flooded some areas.
The SCDOT said the Upstate roads that will require major work are:
- Anderson Timms Mill Road
- Anderson Old River Road
- Anderson Ramage Road
- Cherokee Young Street
- Dillon Haymount Road
- Greenville Kieth Drive
- Greenville Oak Grove Road
- Greenville Richbourg Road
- Greenville Slater Street
- Greenville White Horse Road Extension
- Greenville Bates Crossing Road
- Pickens Shady Grove Road
- Spartanburg Cleveland Chapel Road
- Union Connector Road
- York McFarland Road
The rest of the closed roads should reopen once water recedes and debris is removed.
Drivers are asked not to drive around barricades or through water on roadways.
