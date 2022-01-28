GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - With forecasts calling for a possible winter storm for third week in a row, workers from SCDOT says they are prepared to work around the clock and ensure drivers are safe while traveling.

SCDOT says they began pretreating roads on Thursday and will continue pretreating on Friday in the counties where the storm will most likely have the highest impact. Those counties will begin their 24-houe operations Friday morning.

Contracts have been made with SCDOT and private companies to positions those who wreck along the interstates to help avoid potential lengthy backups.

SCDOT SHEP trucks will be on duty around the clock to help stranded drivers. Call *47 for SCDOT SHEP assistance.

The department wants to remind drivers to avoid traveling during winter weather events as snow and ice can make conditions hazardous on our roadways.

Rain and Snow Today, Cold Weekend A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Graham, Swain, Madison, Yancey and Mitchell coun…

MORE NEWS: Deputies search for missing woman in Greenville County