COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall said gasoline wholesalers in the state have been deferring gas tax payments amid the coronavirus pandemic, which Hall said “is a very important issue and one that SCDOT is tracking very closely and managing to ensure that we keep our road and bridge construction projects and repair work continuing.”
“As part of the Tax Relief measures implemented by the SC Dept of Revenue, the gasoline wholesalers have been provided the option to defer the submittal of revenues to the state from April 1 – May 31 until June 1,” Hall said in an email. “It appears that several of the wholesalers have taken advantage of this option based on our conversations with SCDOR and since nearly 60+ % of the revenues were deferred during this past month.”
As of Friday, Hall said no road and bridge projects have been impacted the by the revenue deferral.
