GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SCDOT announced Monday that the I-85/385 Gateway Project “was placed in its final traffic configuration" ahead of the morning commute.
The final additions include a new and third lane on South I-385 at the 85/385 Gateway Project in Greenville and a second lane on Southbound I-385 to the I-85 North ramp. Both were opened to traffic over the weekend.
“The completion of this work over the weekend was key to the project team achieving its target of delivering the final configuration to the motoring public by December 16,” the SCDOT stated in a news release.
Drivers now have six lanes on I-385 from Simpsonville to downtown Greenville.
Also, I-85 has been widened between the interchange and Pelham Road.
“This signature infrastructure project is designed to handle 350,000 vehicles per day in the future,” Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall stated in the news release. “The 85/385 Gateway Project fits handily into Governor McMaster’s priorities for sustained economic growth in our state,”
Hall said the interchange is the first of “three high priority interchanges identified by SCDOT for strategic investment."
