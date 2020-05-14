GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday crews have finished the SC 20 bridge deck replacement project over the Norfolk Southern and CSX Railroads in Greenville County.
The bridge will reopen after 6 p.m. Thursday.
"The public is asked to exercise caution and to obey all traffic signs as this area will still be an active work zone for several more weeks while the contractor works to perform final clean up and remove their equipment and supplies from areas adjacent to the roadway," SCDOT said in a news release.
MORE NEWS - New hours of service rules have been set for America's truckers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.