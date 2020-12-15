GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) — The threat of ice Wednesday morning has SCDOT crews and Upstate school district officials keeping a close eye on the roads.
SCDOT spokesperson Pete Poore said their trucks at the Greenville County Maintenance Office on Saluda Dam Road are already stocked and ready to pretreat.
Poore said the focus will be on interstates and primary routes. Crews are expected to work through the night and into the morning hours, with a full staff coming in at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Some drivers will stay on the roads going into Wednesday night looking for refreezing.
At the Greenville County School District, officials are waiting until late Tuesday to make a decision about delaying or cancelling classes.
“… Our goal is to make the earliest possible decision. But at this early stage, it’s hard to know what will happen,” said spokesperson Tim Waller in an email to FOX Carolina.
Parents with students in the School District of Pickens County will have to wait for a decision, too.
“It’s highly unlikely that a decision to cancel would be made sooner than Tuesday night,” spokesperson John Eby wrote in an email to FOX Carolina. “Parents and students should assume a normal schedule until we announce otherwise."
