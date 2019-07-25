GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said they are trying to find a replacement contractor for a bridge repair project in Greenville County that was due to be completed months ag.
The SCDOT had planned to re-open SC-20 over the Norfolk Southern and CSX Railroads on March 31, 2019.
However, the agency said this bridge deck replacement project fell behind schedule, and on April 1, 2019, SCDOT began assessing liquidated damages in the amount of $800 a day against the contractor, Extreme Concrete Cutting of Gaffney. The SCDOT said when work rate issued continued, they issued a Notice of Default to the contractor.
The agency is now evaluating options to complete the bridge deck replacement project and reopen it as soon as possible.
Once a replacement contractor has been selected, the SCDOT will set a new completion date.
In the meantime, drivers should continue using the detour route posted for Old Pelzer Road and Bessie Road.
People with questions may call Resident Construction Engineer Jack Valetti at (864) 239-6091, the SCDOT said.
