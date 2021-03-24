GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - State Senator Harvey Peeler is inviting people with concerns about the construction zone on I-85 in Cherokee County to attend a public input meeting on Friday. Peeler said Transportation Secretary Christy Hall will be there to answer any questions or concerns about the project.
The meeting will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in room 209 of the Hoke Parris Business Training Center on the Spartanburg Community College Cherokee County campus. The address is 101 Campus Drive, Gaffney.
The construction zone has been the site of many recent crashes, including the fiery, six-vehicle crash on March 20 that claimed two lives.
