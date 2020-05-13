GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SCDOT said a section of Garlington Road will be closed from just north of the Lowe’s entrance at The Shops at Greenridge to the General Electric site this Friday night until Sunday morning for storm drain construction, if the weather permits.
Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the section of Garlington Road will be closed as crews install stormwater drainage across the entirety of the road. Drivers wanting to turn onto Garlington Road from Woodruff Road will be detoured along to either Roper Mountain Road (westbound) or Feaster Road (eastbound).
Similarly, drivers seeking Garlington Road from Roper Mountain Road will be detoured to either Woodruff or Feaster roads, depending on direction of travel.
Officials say the work should be finished by Sunday at 7 a.m.
