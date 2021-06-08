EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that it is holding a public information hearing for a proposed safety improvement project located along SC-135.
SCDOT says that the project would convert a two way stop into a roundabout which would help eliminate crossing conflicts and improve safety.
The department says that the meeting will not take verbal comments, but an opportunity to provide written comments will be provided.
The meeting will be held on June 24 at Cross Roads Baptist Church located at 160 Cross Roads Church Rd. in Easley, according to SCDOT. The department says that the meeting will run from 5:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m.
