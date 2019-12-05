GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said they will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning to mark the completion of the final bridge of the 85-385 Gateway Project in Greenville County.
The ribbon-cutting coincides with the opening of the new exit ramp from I-385 South onto Woodruff Road.
A detour remains in place Thursday through early Friday morning for I-385 South drivers trying to access Woodruff Road. Traffic must instead turn around at the Butler Road exit and access Woodruff Road via I-385 North.
Construction will continue into early 2020, but officials said the new bridge is the final major structure of the project.
