Lane reversals

Lane reversals on I-26 (FOX Carolina)

 Dal Kalsi

Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, June 25, South Carolina will participate in a statewide hurricane lane reversal drill. 

The SCDOT says no lanes will be closed during the drill, which will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Crews will be rehearsing the placement of traffic control devices along portions of I-26, between Columbia and Charleston; US 21 and US 278 in Beaufort County and US 501 in Horry County. 

During the drill, maintenance crews will be placing barrels and cones on roadsides and shoulders so as not to interrupt traffic. 

Motorists are advised to use caution as SCDOT crews will be stationed along roadsides.

More news: Police say 1 person dead, two others injured following shooting at Asheville park

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.