Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, June 25, South Carolina will participate in a statewide hurricane lane reversal drill.
The SCDOT says no lanes will be closed during the drill, which will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Crews will be rehearsing the placement of traffic control devices along portions of I-26, between Columbia and Charleston; US 21 and US 278 in Beaufort County and US 501 in Horry County.
During the drill, maintenance crews will be placing barrels and cones on roadsides and shoulders so as not to interrupt traffic.
Motorists are advised to use caution as SCDOT crews will be stationed along roadsides.
More news: Police say 1 person dead, two others injured following shooting at Asheville park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.