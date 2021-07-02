GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says traffic is backed up on I-85 between Exit 92, 11- Baker Boulevard-Gaffney, and Exit 90- Hyatt Street-Gaffney.
According to SCDOT, there is a disabled vehicle 1 mile north of Exit 87-Green River Road and this has caused the left lane to close.
This is all the information we have right now. We will update this article if we learn more.
