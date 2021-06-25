GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says two lanes are closed after a crash on I-85S.
According to SCDOT, the crash happened between 1 mile south of Exit 56-South Carolina 14-Greer and Exit 54-Pelham Road-Greenville.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we know more.
