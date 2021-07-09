GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said the left two lanes on I-85N are closed after a crash.
SCDOT says 2 miles south of Exit 19A-US 76 and South Carolina 28 Eastbound-Anderson and at Exit 51A-South Carolina 146-Woodruff Road-Greenville.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
