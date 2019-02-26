COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SCDOT on Tuesday unveiled one of the new signs that will be placed at 18 locations across the state congratulating the Clemson Tigers team for winning the 2018 National College Football Championship.
The sign was unveiled after Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to a joint session of South Carolina lawmakers.
Below is Swinney's speech in the State House:
