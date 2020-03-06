GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Weather permitting, drivers may experience a closure along I-85 southbound that could impact their commute, according to the SCDOT.
Starting Saturday night, March 7, the two left lanes of I-85 southbound between Exit 54, and Exit 51 will be closed for final repairs to a drainage structure. This will last to the morning of March 9, unless the repair is completed sooner.
Drivers are asked to exercise caution and to be mindful of construction workers.
