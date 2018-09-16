FLORENCE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said crews are putting up three types of flood barriers as the state braces for high waters from Florence.
The agency posted images of the different barrier materials on its social media pages Sunday.
Crews were using dirt mounds and large sandbags to create barriers on the 501 Bypass in Horry County.
They were also using concrete wall blocks on Highway 378 over the Lynches River in Florence County.
Gov. Henry McMaster said Sunday that flooding was the greatest threat ahead for South Carolina in wake of Florence.
