PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Caroling Department of Transportation announced that a vehicle fire is caused traffic delays on I-85 North Bound near exit 4
The delay was announced via Twitter.
Update: Vehicle on fire; I-85 NB: 1 mi S of Exit4, lft ln clsd, Ocrd: 1:44PM.| 2:04P— SCDOT Piedmont (@SCDOTPiedmont) June 21, 2021
We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
