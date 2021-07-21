CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Transportation says that entrance and exit ramps at Exit 83 on the interstate will be closed in order to widen ramp reconstruction in the southbound section along I-85.
The department says that they expect the first five miles of the chute between mile markers 81 and 86 will be "significantly" removed in less than 90 days. SCDOT says they will provide regular updates on the project.
The department confirmed that it is continuing to improve truck restriction signage near the North Carolina state line and will reinforce its messaging near the project's work zone.
SCDOT says it is asking drivers to slow down and obey the new 35 miles per hour speed limit for southbound area of the I-85 work zone.
South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall released a statement on the project.
“We greatly appreciate the rapid response of our national highway work zone experts, the S.C. Department of Public Safety, and local law enforcement for their collaboration as SCDOT and our contractor develop and implement these initiatives. We still have much work to do, but SCDOT is committed to improving the safety of this work zone and updating the community on our progress on a regular basis.”
PREVIOUSLY: Cherokee Co. coroner reacts to SCDOT changes to I-85 chute
SCDOT lowers speed limit on I-85 along construction project, lowers "chute" to 35 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.