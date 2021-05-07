GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is currently working to fix the issues with the stretch of I-85 in Cherokee County.
According to DOT, there are several concrete barriers in place while construction is underway. One of the barriers is permanent, and the others are temporary, says DOT. They also say once completed, the permanent barrier will separate the northbound and southbound lanes. This is the barrier that will have gaps.
DOT also says these gaps will be 150 feet in length, and will be located at the 84.5 mm, the 86 mm, and around the 90 mm. DOT goes on to say they will install a temporary buffer, but later a guardrail or gate will be installed in the gaps. The installation of the gates will happen in about 6 to 12 weeks, but the gaps will be constructed beginning this Sunday evening, says DOT.
According to DOT, these gaps will allow first responders to get to accidents, and cars to detour in the event of an emergency.
DOT also says they are hoping this will relieve some of the congestion issues that come up during traffic accidents.
