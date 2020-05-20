OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Over a month since several deadly tornadoes hit South Carolina, debris removal is finally wrapping up.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they'll begin their final pass-through for debris pick-up on May 26. The crews will be riding throughout Hampton, Oconee and Colleton counties - whose areas were some of the hardest hit.
Residents with vegetative debris or construction/demolition materials on their property should have it all piled up on the roadside by the above date.
Vegetative debris includes trees, limbs, bushes, stumps, etc.
Construction/demolition materials include lumber, brick, siding, shingles, etc.
SCDOT asks that the debris be separated into distinct piles.
Tuesday's pick-up will be the final opportunity for residents to have the debris removed by SCDOT. After that, residents will have to make their own arrangements to get the debris to the proper disposal sites.
