COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sex offenders who are on probation or parole will see statewide restrictions on Halloween.
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services announced that on October 31, people under supervision for a sex offense against a child will be under curfew from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions will keep offenders at home, but with surveillance via regular home visits. Those under this supervision have already been told they must follow the following restrictions:
- no porch or exterior lights turned on outside their homes
- no passing out candy
- no participating in Halloween parties/carnivals
- offenders must stay inside their homes
Concerned citizens can visit this link from the SC State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for a list of sex offenders near them.
