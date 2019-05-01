COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Nine South Carolina law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty were honored Wednesday at a ceremony in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall Of Fame.
The Hall of Fame, part of SCDPS, was established by legislative act in 1974. The goal of the Hall of Fame is to serve "as a memorial to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty and in recognition of the selfless dedication of all law enforcement officers in the day-to-day performance of their duties", according to a press release from SCDPS on the ceremony.
Of the nine officers honored during the ceremony, six died in the line of duty in 2018, including the two officers who died during the shootout in Florence: Inv. Farrah Turner with the Florence County Sheriff's Office, and Sht. Terence Carraway with the Florence Police Department.
“Last year was a difficult time in our state when we said goodbye to six officers,” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith. “This ceremony recognizes that – regardless of the number of years that have passed – these officers hold a special place in our hearts and in our history.”
Three of the inductees honored during the event were discovered during research into officer deaths by SCDPS. All three were police officers who served Abbeville, Duncan, and Laurens. The officers who served Abbeville and Duncan both passed away in 1921, with Abbeville PD officer H. Bascomb Cannon falling in the line of duty on November 10, 1921. Just over a month later, Officer Hosea O. Martin would see his end of watch on December 14, 1921.
Here's the full list of inductees, which includes their rank, name, and end of watch date (EOW):
- Officer H. Bascomb Cannon
- Abbeville Police Department
- EOW: November 10, 1921
- Officer Hosea O. Martin
- Laurens Police Department
- EOW: December 14, 1921
- Officer Charlie Smith
- Duncan Police Department
- EOW: June 23, 1939
- Detective Michael R. Doty
- York County Sheriff's Office
- EOW: January 17, 2018
- Corporal Dale S. Hallman
- Saluda County Sheriff's Office
- EOW: April 6, 2018
- Master Deputy James L. Kirk Jr.
- Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
- EOW: April 24, 2018
- Sgt. Terrence F. Carraway
- Florence Police Department
- EOW: October 3, 2018
- Investigator Farrah B. Turner
- Florence County Sheriff's Office
- EOW: October 22, 2018
- Deputy Jerry L. Hurd, Jr.
- Richland County Sheriff's Department
- EOW: November 8, 2018
For more information on the Hall of Fame, click here.
